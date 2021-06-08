Hazmat crash closes I-95, people told to shelter in place

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials have lifted a shelter-in-place directive for people within a half-mile radius of a crash…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials have lifted a shelter-in-place directive for people within a half-mile radius of a crash scene on Interstate 95 involving hazardous material. Environmental officials issued the directive Tuesday afternoon following an early-morning crash involving a trailer carrying organic peroxide. Officials say a pickup truck pulling the trailer hit a disabled vehicle on the roadway. Response crews began burning off the peroxide around 1 p.m., and the sheltering order was lifted around 3:30 p.m. The closing of I-95 in both directions for several hours led to severe congestion in the area, but the southbound lane reopened shortly before 3 p.m.

