Hazmat crash closes I-95, people told to shelter in place

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 4:13 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials have lifted a shelter-in-place directive for people within a half-mile radius of a crash scene on Interstate 95 involving hazardous material. Environmental officials issued the directive Tuesday afternoon following an early-morning crash involving a trailer carrying organic peroxide. Officials say a pickup truck pulling the trailer hit a disabled vehicle on the roadway. Response crews began burning off the peroxide around 1 p.m., and the sheltering order was lifted around 3:30 p.m.  The closing of I-95 in both directions for several hours led to severe congestion in the area, but the southbound lane reopened shortly before 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

