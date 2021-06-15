Delaware governor plans to lift state of emergency

Democratic Gov. John Carney says he plans to end the state of emergency he imposed in Delaware more than a year ago because of the coronavirus.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney says he plans to end the state of emergency he imposed in Delaware more than a year ago because of the coronavirus.

Carney issued a statement Tuesday saying he intends to lift the state of emergency he declared in March 2020 on July 13.

The announcement came roughly 48 hours after Carney quietly extended the state of emergency for the 16th time on Sunday.

Carney said in Sunday’s order that the state “continues to face a serious public health threat from COVID-19 and the risk to life remains.” He urged people on Tuesday to get vaccinated.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.