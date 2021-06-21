CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines
‘Dangerous’ radar-confirmed tornado hits suburban Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado with strong rotation and a pronounced debris signature on radar was confirmed late Sunday in suburban Chicago, forecasters said.

Residents near Darien and Burr Ridge, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, were urged to take cover around 11:15 p.m., the National Weather Service in Chicago tweeted.

Information on the extent of the damage and possible injuries was not immediately available.

There was a continued threat for wind damage as the line of storms moved over Illinois, forecasters said. The system was moving east at about 45 mph (75 kph).

