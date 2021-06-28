CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
Coast Guard helicopter rescues 3 commercial fishermen

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 6:20 PM

Three fisherman whose commercial vessel started taking on water and sinking were rescued from the waters off Long Island by a Coast Guard helicopter, officials said Monday.

The Coast Guard said the men were about 72 nautical miles (133 kilometers) southeast of Montauk, New York when they made an emergency call around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Coast Guard responded by cutter and helicopter, and arrived at the scene to find the men in a life raft, having abandoned their ship.

The three men were lifted into the helicopter and taken to a Coast Guard station.

