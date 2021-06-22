CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » National News » Boy misidentified as Black…

Boy misidentified as Black player’s son, league apologizes

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 1:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League has apologized to a Black player for a North Carolina team for a broadcast that misidentified a boy at her game as her 9-year-old son.

Commissioner Lisa Baird tweeted an apology Monday to North Carolina Courage forward Jessica McDonald, her son and the boy in the camera shot, saying she was “deeply apologetic for the misidentification” during Saturday’s match.

The Charlotte Observer reports that a TV graphic misidentified the child as Jeremiah, the son of McDonald, who is Black. The camera panned to the child in a mask and baseball cap as the announcer called him Jeremiah and highlighted McDonald’s goal in the first half.

The match aired on CBS Sports on Saturday, which was Juneteeth, a national holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. The network had featured a two-minute prerecorded segment about McDonald and her son that day.

McDonald tweeted the 15-second clip on Sunday, writing that she was, “Honored to have been featured at halftime on @CBS but this isn’t even my son. Not sure who’s responsible for pointing out some random black kid in the stands. But this is NOT OK!!!!!! This poor kid looks ssooo uncomfortable…”

Baird also sent a personal apology note to McDonald on Monday, according to a league spokesperson. McDonald commented, writing “Thank you” on Twitter for the apology.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up