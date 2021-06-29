Bill revising use-of-force standard gets final approval

The state House has given final approval to legislation revising the standard under which the use of force, whether lethal or nonlethal, is justified under Delaware law.

Current law states that the use of deadly force by a police officer, or anyone else, is justified if the person believes it is necessary to protect himself or others from death, serious physical injury, rape or kidnapping.

The bill approved Tuesday requires that such a belief must be “reasonable.”

