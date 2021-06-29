Coronavirus News: Delta variant fuels case rise in Missouri | WV Gov. Justice: ‘If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the problem’ | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » National News » Bill revising use-of-force standard…

Bill revising use-of-force standard gets final approval

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 7:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state House has given final approval to legislation revising the standard under which the use of force, whether lethal or nonlethal, is justified under Delaware law.

Current law states that the use of deadly force by a police officer, or anyone else, is justified if the person believes it is necessary to protect himself or others from death, serious physical injury, rape or kidnapping.

The bill approved Tuesday requires that such a belief must be “reasonable.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

IRS HR office understaffed ahead of agency's hiring surge, watchdog warns Congress

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

Biden's diversity and inclusion EO highlights struggling federal internship program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up