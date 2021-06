SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks lose 23rd straight road game, surpassing record shared by 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks lose 23rd straight road game, surpassing record shared by 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia Athletics.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.