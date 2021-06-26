CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Global

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 12:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JUNE 19 – 25, 2021

From summer solstice rituals in a Siberian village, to Juneteenth celebrations in the United States, to International Yoga Day in Venezuela, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma, Enric Marti and Patrick Sison.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up