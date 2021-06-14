AP Top U.S. News at 11:21 p.m. EDT

Workers push back against hospitals requiring COVID vaccines As US COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000, racial gaps persist Panic attacks…

Workers push back against hospitals requiring COVID vaccines

As US COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000, racial gaps persist

Panic attacks highlight stress at shelters for migrant kids

Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective

Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks

Doctors warn of burns from asphalt as heat wave hits US West

Extra COVID vaccine may help protect transplant patients

Report says technology kept 2020 census below expected cost

US to transfer federal property for Hawaiian home lands

South Carolina inmates to appeals court: Halt electrocutions

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.