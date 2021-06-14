JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
AP Top U.S. News at 11:21 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 14, 2021, 12:00 AM

Workers push back against hospitals requiring COVID vaccines

As US COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000, racial gaps persist

Panic attacks highlight stress at shelters for migrant kids

Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective

Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks

Doctors warn of burns from asphalt as heat wave hits US West

Extra COVID vaccine may help protect transplant patients

Report says technology kept 2020 census below expected cost

US to transfer federal property for Hawaiian home lands

South Carolina inmates to appeals court: Halt electrocutions

