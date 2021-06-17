CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 12:00 AM

Catholic foster care agency wins Supreme Court verdict

Black community has new option for health care: The church

EXPLAINER: What’s behind the heat wave in the American West?

As COVID-19 crisis ebbs, some seeking 9/11-style commission

Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86

St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors

Court: If bias rules have exceptions, faith groups qualify

Frank Bonner, Herb on ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 79

Voting bill showdown looms as GOP rejects Manchin plan

3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam

