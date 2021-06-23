CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
AP Top U.S. News at 10:38 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 12:00 AM

Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID: ‘We will be the canary’

Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk

High court limits when police can enter home without warrant

No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty

Border Patrol chief who supported Trump’s wall is forced out

Ohio ends incentive lottery with mixed vaccination results

Calls grow to evacuate Afghans to Guam as US troops leave

Witness: Man confronted gunman who ambushed, killed officer

Biden targets law-breaking gun dealers in anti-crime plan

Pedestrian bridge collapses over DC highway, injuring 5

