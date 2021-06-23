AP Top U.S. News at 10:38 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID: 'We will be the canary' Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk High court limits when police can enter home without warrant No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty Border Patrol chief who supported Trump's wall is forced out Ohio ends incentive lottery with mixed vaccination results Calls grow to evacuate Afghans to Guam as US troops leave Witness: Man confronted gunman who ambushed, killed officer Biden targets law-breaking gun dealers in anti-crime plan Pedestrian bridge collapses over DC highway, injuring 5