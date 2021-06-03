3 linked to grad party shooting charged in attack on car

MIAMI (AP) — Three teenagers who police said Monday are linked to the weekend shooting at a Florida graduation party…

MIAMI (AP) — Three teenagers who police said Monday are linked to the weekend shooting at a Florida graduation party are charged in a separate attack targeting two people in a car.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release that the three were spotted in a red Chevrolet Malibu outside a hookah lounge where the graduation party was taking place.

Three people died and at least five were wounded in that shooting early Sunday. Two of those who died were in a bullet-riddled car that crashed into a nearby wall. It’s not clear what role they played in the shooting.

Separately, the three in the Malibu left the party and spotted a Nissan Altima they recognized from the gathering driving south of Florida’s Turnpike. An arrest affidavit says two of the teenagers fired into that car with a handgun and a rifle, wounding its driver in the leg. A passenger was not injured.

The wounded driver is being treated at a local hospital, police said.

Charged with attempted first-degree murder are Quantayvious McCutchen, 19; his brother, 17-year-old Yahtayvious McCutchen; and Keyshad Richardson, 19. They were jailed Monday and it was unclear if they had an attorney to represent them.

No one has been charged with the graduation party shooting itself, which police have said appears to be part of a gang feud.

One victim of the graduation party shooting has been identified by state officials as Tyleisha Taylor, 20, a corrections officer who had worked at Dade Correctional Institution since January 2020. Authorities do not believe she was targeted.

Sunday’s shooting follows a bloody Memorial Day weekend in the Miami area that saw three people killed and 20 wounded in a still-unsolved mass shooting at a banquet hall.

Another shooting on May 28 in the Wynwood area killed one person and injured six others.

