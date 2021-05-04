CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to lift most restrictions May 21 | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Worker finds human foot on Southern California freeway

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 9:58 AM

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a human foot was found Monday on a Southern California freeway.

The foot was discovered by a California Department of Transportation employee who was working on the center median of Interstate 210 in San Bernardino, California Highway Patrol Officer Ivan Sandoval said.

The foot was not in a sock or shoe, may have belonged to a woman and appeared to have been there for several days, he said.

No other human remains or clues were found after an extensive search of the area, the San Bernardino Sun reported. No patients missing a foot were reported at nearby hospitals, the newspaper said.

The body part was turned over to the San Bernardino County coroner’s office.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

