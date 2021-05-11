Police investigate death of inmate at Delaware prison

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a prisoner at Delaware’s largest prison. Delaware State Police announced…

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a prisoner at Delaware’s largest prison.

Delaware State Police announced in a news release that they were investigating the inmate’s death Monday, but did not identify the inmate who died at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

Officials said the Division of Forensic Science would perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the inmate’s death.

