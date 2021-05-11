CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Police investigate death of inmate at Delaware prison

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 10:08 AM

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a prisoner at Delaware’s largest prison.

Delaware State Police announced in a news release that they were investigating the inmate’s death Monday, but did not identify the inmate who died at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

Officials said the Division of Forensic Science would perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the inmate’s death.

