NY Gov. Cuomo discloses he could earn $5.1 million from book on pandemic leadership

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 3:09 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — NY Gov. Cuomo discloses he could earn $5.1 million from book on pandemic leadership.

