WTOP anchor Jenny Glick spoke with New York Times reporter David Sanger Saturday about a ransomware attack on an operator of a major pipeline system in the U.S. that carries fuel across the East Coast.
LISTEN: New York Times reporter talks with WTOP about ransomware attack on US pipeline
May 8, 2021, 11:17 PM
Related News
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.