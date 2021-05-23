MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | How to beat Memorial Day traffic | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Lille wins first French league title since 2011, beating Paris Saint-Germain by 1 point

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 4:50 PM

ANGERS, France (AP) — Lille wins first French league title since 2011, beating Paris Saint-Germain by 1 point.

