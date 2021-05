ATLANTA (AP) — In a story published May 21, 2021, The Associated Press reported that in a court filing Georgia…

ATLANTA (AP) — In a story published May 21, 2021, The Associated Press reported that in a court filing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger opposed unsealing paper ballots in Fulton County. The story should have made clear that the secretary of state was arguing that the law allows for the public disclosure of ballot images and not the ballots themselves.

