MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » National News » Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano stops…

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano stops erupting after months of lava

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 8:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano has stopped erupting.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory updated the status of the Big Island volcano Wednesday.

Kilauea, which had been erupting at its summit crater since December, has “paused” producing new lava, the USGS said. The latest eruption had produced a new lava lake at the summit.

Officials said the lava could begin erupting again soon or it could move into a phase of quiescence before its next eruption.

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, had been erupting for 157 days and produced over 41 million cubic meters (11 billion gallons) of lava in that time. No active lava has been produced in the past two days, according to the USGS.

Lava drained from the same area in 2018 when the volcano erupted in one of its lower rift zones. That event became the largest eruption on record at the volcano, displacing thousands of people and destroying scores of homes.

The volcano stopped erupting after its 2018 event until the latest activity began in December.

The latest eruption added 751 feet (229 meters) to the summit crater, called Halemaumau.

The lava lake had been glowing within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park throughout the latest eruption. There is no longer any visible lava in the summit crater.

USGS will now lower the Volcano Alert Level from “watch” to “advisory” for ground hazards and will also lower its warnings for aviation hazards.

Officials warned that the area is still hazardous.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Science News

DoJ, FBI, IC reviewing supply chain threats posed by Russian companies

House committee passes bill to prevent another Schedule F executive order from happening

Navy transitioning more than 200K users to new online collaboration platform next week

Postal reform bill could raise health premiums for federal workers, employee group warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up