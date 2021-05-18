CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC residents encouraged to get vaccinated | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Experts: 1 pipeline each for NC natural gas, fuel a concern

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 6:18 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Energy industry experts told lawmakers that North Carolina is particularly susceptible to energy interruptions because gasoline and natural gas supplies originate mainly from two pipeline systems.

Representatives of the state’s petroleum trade group as well as utility giants Duke Energy and Dominion Energy also addressed the Senate’s energy committee on Tuesday.

The hearing happened in light of this month’s ransomware cyberattack upon the Colonial Pipeline.

Former North Carolina Utilities Commission Chairman Ed Finley says a lack of diverse distribution and redundancy in distribution networks make a widespread outage — whether from natural disaster or cyberattack — hard to overcome quickly.

