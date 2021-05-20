MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | Rental market tight at beaches | Summer travel surge expected | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Ex-WVa justice denied hearing bid over juror’s social media

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 3:38 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia Supreme Court justice has lost his bid to receive a hearing to examine a juror’s use of social media during his corruption trial.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday affirmed a three-judge panel’s decision.

The panel had denied ex-Justice Allen Loughry an evidentiary hearing on his claim that the juror showed bias.

Loughry was at the center of an impeachment and corruption scandal involving the court.

He released from prison in December after serving a two-year federal sentence for using his job for his own benefit and lying to investigators.

