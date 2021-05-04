CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Ex-Delaware death row inmate…

Ex-Delaware death row inmate found guilty of Hawaii robbery

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 3:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — A jury in Hawaii has convicted a former death row inmate from Delaware of robbery.

Honolulu prosecutors say Isaiah McCoy and an accomplice beat a man outside a bar and stole his watch.

McCoy moved to Hawaii after he was acquitted of a 2010 Delaware murder. He had been sentenced to death, but a judge found him not guilty at a retrial.

In 2018, U.S. prosecutors in Hawaii dropped sex trafficking charges against him.

A federal judge last year dismissed most claims in McCoy’s lawsuit that claimed he was wrongfully and maliciously investigated, prosecuted and incarcerated for the murder.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Pentagon preparing sole-source contract to replace Defense Travel System

DoD strengthens its emphasis on data, gives CDO new responsibilities

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

Federal retirement still up over 2020, processing times remain lengthy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up