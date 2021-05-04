Ex-Delaware death row inmate found guilty of Hawaii robbery

A jury in Hawaii has convicted a former death row inmate from Delaware of robbery.

HONOLULU (AP) — A jury in Hawaii has convicted a former death row inmate from Delaware of robbery.

Honolulu prosecutors say Isaiah McCoy and an accomplice beat a man outside a bar and stole his watch.

McCoy moved to Hawaii after he was acquitted of a 2010 Delaware murder. He had been sentenced to death, but a judge found him not guilty at a retrial.

In 2018, U.S. prosecutors in Hawaii dropped sex trafficking charges against him.

A federal judge last year dismissed most claims in McCoy’s lawsuit that claimed he was wrongfully and maliciously investigated, prosecuted and incarcerated for the murder.

