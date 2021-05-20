MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | Rental market tight at beaches | Summer travel surge expected | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Bill outlawing homemade “ghost guns” clears Delaware House

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 4:45 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state House has voted mostly along party lines to approve a Democrat proposal outlawing homemade “ghost guns” that can’t be traced by law enforcement agents because they don’t have serial numbers.

Three Dover-area Democrats joined Republicans in voting against the measure Thursday. It passed on a 23-18 roll call and now goes to the Senate.

A Democrat-led committee voted along party lines in March to release the bill to the full House following a nearly two-hour public hearing in which the vast majority of commenters spoke against it.

Supporters of the bill include Democratic Gov. John Carney.

