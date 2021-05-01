CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: A child's experience with vaccine trial | Va. schools on CDC guidance | DC offers walk-up vaccines for teens | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 12:30 AM

APRIL 24 – 30, 2021

From priests holding palm fonds during a Palm Sunday procession in Jerusalem, to COVID-19 patients receiving oxygen inside a car provided by a Sikh house of worship in India, and a jockey riding his horse back to the barns ahead of the Kentucky Derby, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

