AP Top U.S. News at 9:59 p.m. EDT

Rhode Island investigating death of man handcuffed by police
States scale back vaccine orders as interest in shots wanes
With civil rights charges, Justice Dept. signals priorities
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
Election officials face fines, charges in GOP voting laws
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter
Education Secretary Cardona encourages UConn grads in speech
In a small New Hampshire town, the 2020 election still rages
Pastors rally, seek transparency in Elizabeth City shooting
As US reopens, campuses tighten restrictions for virus
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.