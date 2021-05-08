CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:59 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Rhode Island investigating death of man handcuffed by police

States scale back vaccine orders as interest in shots wanes

With civil rights charges, Justice Dept. signals priorities

Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack

Election officials face fines, charges in GOP voting laws

Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter

Education Secretary Cardona encourages UConn grads in speech

In a small New Hampshire town, the 2020 election still rages

Pastors rally, seek transparency in Elizabeth City shooting

As US reopens, campuses tighten restrictions for virus

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

USPS fills leadership ranks with new deputy postmaster general, 2 board members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up