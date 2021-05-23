CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 12:00 AM

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

Leaving home: West Virginia population drop is largest in US

New voter ID rules raise concerns of fraud, ballot rejection

Floyd legislation reveals divide in police-reform movement

With more border crossers, US groups seek to stem deaths

Black man’s death fuels debate over police shooting at cars

Las Vegas officials hold pop-up vaccine clinic at strip club

Mississippi’s last abortion clinic at center of US debate

As US schools resume testing, large numbers are opting out

Virgin Galactic rocket ship ascends from New Mexico

