AP Top U.S. News at 10:50 p.m. EDT

Desperate for workers, US restaurants and stores raise pay
Street racing surges across US amid coronavirus pandemic
Nurses, nonprofits, others take vaccine to homebound people
Conservatives seize on gas crunch to blame Biden, stir base
‘Amazing’: Pilots, passenger uninjured after midair crash
Philly health official forced to resign over MOVE cremations
Inside one network cashing in on vaccine disinformation
Lawyer: ‘Tiger King’s’ Jeff Lowe willing to give up big cats
EXPLAINER: Ohio offers $1M weekly prize as vaccine incentive
Twin MDs battle entrenched racism in the medical world
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.