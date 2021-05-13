CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Va. business embraces mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 10:50 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

Desperate for workers, US restaurants and stores raise pay

Street racing surges across US amid coronavirus pandemic

Nurses, nonprofits, others take vaccine to homebound people

Conservatives seize on gas crunch to blame Biden, stir base

‘Amazing’: Pilots, passenger uninjured after midair crash

Philly health official forced to resign over MOVE cremations

Inside one network cashing in on vaccine disinformation

Lawyer: ‘Tiger King’s’ Jeff Lowe willing to give up big cats

EXPLAINER: Ohio offers $1M weekly prize as vaccine incentive

Twin MDs battle entrenched racism in the medical world

