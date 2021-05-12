AP Top U.S. News at 10:30 p.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Mont. Co. reopening plan | CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
May 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

Taming the virus: US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months

Public service in the US: Increasingly thankless, exhausting

US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and up

EXPLAINER: How COVID-19 vaccines will work for kids in US

EXPLAINER: With bankruptcy tossed, what’s next for the NRA?

Pervis Staples, member of famed Staple Singers, dead at 85

COVID-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged, burned out

Charges filed after mummy of spiritual leader found in home

Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack

Michigan Republican wants to register fact-checkers

