AP Top U.S. News at 10:30 p.m. EDT

Taming the virus: US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months
Public service in the US: Increasingly thankless, exhausting
US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and up
EXPLAINER: How COVID-19 vaccines will work for kids in US
EXPLAINER: With bankruptcy tossed, what’s next for the NRA?
Pervis Staples, member of famed Staple Singers, dead at 85
COVID-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged, burned out
Charges filed after mummy of spiritual leader found in home
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Michigan Republican wants to register fact-checkers
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.