AP Top U.S. News at 10:59 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 2, 2021, 12:00 AM

3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego

Public transit hopes to win back riders after crushing year

Employers, insurers push to make virtual visits regular care

Celebrity politicians test voter interest in post-Trump era

Jenner says transgender girls in women’s sports is ‘unfair’

Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino

Virus, technology, unrest make stressful year for teachers

Asian Americans see generational split on confronting racism

‘Black America’s attorney general’ seems to be everywhere

Puerto Rico groans under pandemic as health, economy suffer

