AP Top U.S. News at 10:40 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 12:00 AM

AP: Trooper charged in child rape hid checkered FBI past

Vigils, rallies mark day of awareness for Indigenous victims

COVID’s US toll projected to drop sharply by the end of July

US parents excited over prospect of virus shots for children

San Francisco women stabbed amid wave of attacks on Asians

US tribe shares vaccine with relatives, neighbors in Canada

SpaceX launches, lands Starship in 1st successful flight

South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods

Chance to shoot bison at Grand Canyon draws 45k applicants

Oregon moves toward safe storage of guns; ban from Capitol

