AP Top U.S. News at 10:13 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 12:00 AM

Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge

Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges

Judge to Durst jurors after delay: ‘Where did we leave off?’

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student’s death won’t be easy

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

California will stay masked for another month

CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science

EXPLAINER: How Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery will work

Arson arrest made in LA wildfire that forced evacuations

