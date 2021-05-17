AP Top U.S. News at 10:13 p.m. EDT

Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
Judge to Durst jurors after delay: ‘Where did we leave off?’
Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6
Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student’s death won’t be easy
New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks
California will stay masked for another month
CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science
EXPLAINER: How Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery will work
Arson arrest made in LA wildfire that forced evacuations
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.