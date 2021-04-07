CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » US trade deficit jumps…

US trade deficit jumps 4.8% to $71.1 billion in February

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 9:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit grew to a record $71.1 billion in February as a decline in exports more than offset a slight dip in imports.

The February gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad jumped 4.8% above the revised January deficit of $67.8 billion, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

The increase reflected a 2.6% decline in exports of goods and services to $187.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis. That wiped out a 0.7% decline in imports, which ticked down from January’s record high of $260.1 billion.

The February goods deficit of $87.1 billion was also the highest on record.

The year-to-date trade deficit after two months of 2021 is $138.9 billion, more than 68% higher than the $82.4 billion for January and February of 2020.

The goods deficit with China grew 11.4% from January to $30.3 billion in February, while the goods deficit with Mexico shrank 42.9% from $11.9 billion to $6.8 billion.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

How much should you read into Deputy Secretary Hicks decision to evaluate CMMC?

White House running out of time to restore functionality to MSPB, congressmen warn

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up