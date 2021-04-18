CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Teens age 15, 16, charged in Delaware carjackings

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 1:46 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have charged four teenagers in a series of carjackings, including one in which the victim was struck with her own car.

Police on Sunday said they charged two 16-year-old boys, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl with robbery and other counts.

The four teens live in Wilmington and New Castle County. In an April 8 carjacking in Newark, police say a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl stole the keys from a customer stopped at a convenience store.

The victim was assaulted and before the suspects drove off they steered at the victim and struck her in the leg.

The arrests were made Friday when troopers spotted a stolen Dodge Challenger with seven teenagers inside.

