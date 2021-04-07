Teen girl dead, two others seriously injured in ATV crash

Authorities are investigating the crash of a small all-terrain vehicle that left a 16-year-old Delaware girl dead and four other teenage girls injured.

State police said the incident happened about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Lewes.

Investigators said one of the girls was driving a John Deere Gator on a private asphalt driveway off Robinsonville Road when she tried to negotiate a left curve at a high rate of speed.

The ATV began skidding, slid off the driveway and began to overturn, striking a tree.

Two of the girls were taken by helicopter to a local hospital with serious injuries.

