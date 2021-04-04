CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » State expands eligibility for…

State expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine this week

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 12:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — All Delawareans above the age of 16 will soon become eligible to sign up for the coronavirus vaccine.

The Delaware State News reports that the expanded eligibility begins on Tuesday.

People can sign up for the state’s waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov.

The state has fully-vaccinated more 174,000 people, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

That’s more than 17% of Delaware’s total population.

At the same time, Delaware has administered nearly half a million vaccine doses.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up