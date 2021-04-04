State expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine this week

All Delawareans above the age of 16 will soon become eligible to sign up for the coronavirus vaccine.

Listen now to WTOP News

DOVER, Del. — All Delawareans above the age of 16 will soon become eligible to sign up for the coronavirus vaccine.

The Delaware State News reports that the expanded eligibility begins on Tuesday.

People can sign up for the state’s waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov.

The state has fully-vaccinated more 174,000 people, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

That’s more than 17% of Delaware’s total population.

At the same time, Delaware has administered nearly half a million vaccine doses.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.