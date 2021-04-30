CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to offer walk-up vaccines for teens | How DC chief is incentivizing vaccination | What to know about travel | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Senators take aim at maternal mortality in developing world

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 11:03 AM

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Senators from Maine and Delaware are proposing legislation that they believe would help U.S. efforts to stop preventable maternal and child deaths in the developing world.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware said Thursday the “Reach Every Mother and Child Act” is an effort to end the preventable deaths of mothers and young children by 2030. Collins says the proposal would help provide “simple, proven, cost-effective interventions, including clean birthing practices, vaccines, and nutritional supplements.”

