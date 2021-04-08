CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Criticism over Md. vaccine equity | Laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free | Metro GM on ridership | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police: Multiple people hurt in shooting in Bryan, Texas

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 5:08 PM

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Multiple people were hurt Thursday in a shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas, police said, and the shooter was not in custody.

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said several people were wounded. It was unclear whether anyone was killed.

Employees of the business were being interviewed, James said, and witnesses had identified a suspect.

Bryan is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

