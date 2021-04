INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police: Gunman who killed eight people at a FedEx facility, before killing himself, was a “younger male,…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police: Gunman who killed eight people at a FedEx facility, before killing himself, was a “younger male, in his 20s.”

