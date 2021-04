BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian navy says items found from missing submarine, indicating the vessel with 53 crew members has…

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian navy says items found from missing submarine, indicating the vessel with 53 crew members has sunk.

