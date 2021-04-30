CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer seeks full FDA approval | Md. partnership to help kids | Metro to expand bus service | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Gayle Manchin, wife of…

Gayle Manchin, wife of senator, to co-chair Appalachian Regional Commission

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 6:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Gayle Manchin to be the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

She is an educator and former West Virginia official married to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

Biden nominated Manchin to the post in the federal-state partnership that promotes economic development across West Virginia and parts of 12 other states in Appalachia.

Sen. Manchin said he was pleased his wife was confirmed for the position.

Manchin is a former West Virginia secretary of education and was once president of the state’s board of education. She was first lady of West Virginia when Joe Manchin served as governor from 2005 to 2010.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

After Fort Hood review, Army adding civilian leadership to criminal investigations

HHS CIO to retire at end of May

May We Say Thank You 2021

Space Force lays out plan to become military's first 'digital service'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up