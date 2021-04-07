Gaetz to speak at women’s summit amid investigation

About one week after it was reported that the Justice Department is investigating Congressman Matt Gaetz for allegedly violated federal sex trafficking laws, the Florida Republican is set to be a keynote speaker at a conservative women's event at the Trump National Doral resort.

▶ Watch Video: Matt Gaetz associate paid for escorts on international trip, sources say

About one week after it was reported that the Justice Department is investigating Congressman Matt Gaetz for allegedly violated federal sex trafficking laws, the Florida Republican is set to be a keynote speaker at a conservative women’s event at the Trump National Doral resort.

Gaetz denies allegations that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel. A separate CNN report also claims he showed other lawmakers photos and videos of nude women, including while on the House floor.

Despite calls from numerous lawmakers for Gaetz to resign or be removed from the Judiciary Committee, the 38-year-old wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Examiner on Monday that he is “absolutely not resigning.”

He is also continuing to make public appearances, including an upcoming speaking event for the “Save America Summit,” hosted by the conservative women’s group Women for America First.

The event, which will take place from April 8 to 11 at Trump National Doral hotel and golf course in Miami, boasts several GOP members of Congress, media personalities, movement leaders and activists as guest speakers. Gaetz is billed as the “BBQ, Boots & Bluegrass with Keynote Speaker” on Friday.

The “Save America Summit” will focus on “stopping the radical agenda being pushed, not only from the White House but in Congress,” according to the event’s website.

Ahead of the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Women for America First organized and advertised the “Stop the Steal” rally outside the White House that morning and their own “March for Trump” event in front of the Capitol the same day.

Following the riot, during which five people died, Amy Kremer, the chairwoman of Women for America First, said in a statement that the group unequivocally denounces “violence of any type and under any circumstances.”

On Tuesday, the group advertised Gaetz’s keynote speech on Facebook, writing: “Few members of Congress have been more willing than Matt to stand up and fight on behalf of President Trump and his America First Agenda.”

Gaetz also tweeted about the upcoming appearance, thanking the group “for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation.”

CBS News has reached out to Women for America First for comment and is awaiting response.