CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Democrat gun bills clear…

Democrat gun bills clear Delaware Senate, head to House

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 8:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Senate has approved Democratic proposals to outlaw high-capacity magazines and require anyone wanting to buy a handgun to first take a training course, be fingerprinted and obtain a permit from the state.

The bills passed the Democrat-controlled chamber Thursday with no GOP support.

They now go to the Democrat-led House for consideration after the legislature’s two-week Easter break.

Supporters of the proposals contend that they will help reduce gun homicides, suicides and violent crime.

Opponents argue that bills are constitutionally suspect, racially discriminatory and will not reduce gun violence by criminals.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up