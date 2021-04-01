Democrat gun bills clear Delaware Senate, head to House

The Delaware Senate has approved Democratic proposals to outlaw high-capacity magazines and require anyone wanting to buy a handgun to first take a training course, be fingerprinted and obtain a permit from the state.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Senate has approved Democratic proposals to outlaw high-capacity magazines and require anyone wanting to buy a handgun to first take a training course, be fingerprinted and obtain a permit from the state.

The bills passed the Democrat-controlled chamber Thursday with no GOP support.

They now go to the Democrat-led House for consideration after the legislature’s two-week Easter break.

Supporters of the proposals contend that they will help reduce gun homicides, suicides and violent crime.

Opponents argue that bills are constitutionally suspect, racially discriminatory and will not reduce gun violence by criminals.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.