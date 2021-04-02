CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Avant-garde publisher Giancarlo DiTrapano…

Avant-garde publisher Giancarlo DiTrapano dead at 47

The Associated Press

April 2, 2021, 6:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo DiTrapano, an avant-garde magazine and book publisher who as the founder of New York Tyrant worked with Atticus Lish, Sam Lipsyte and Padgett Powell among others and proudly defied mainstream trends, has died. He was 47.

A spokesperson for DiTrapano’s family, Lauren Cerand, told The Associated Press that he died Tuesday in New York City. She did not immediately have further details. DiTrapano had a small, but devoted following, and was praised for his willingness to take on writers that the larger publishers shunned.

“He was who you should have wanted to impress, a real person in a world where there are vanishingly few,” the novelist and critic Lauren Oyler tweeted Friday. ”He was exactly what a publisher should be and was going to do so much more.”

A native of Charleston, West Virginia, and graduate of Loyola University New Orleans, he founded New York Tyrant Magazine in 2006 and three years later began Tyrant Books, which he ran out of his kitchen in Hell’s Kitchen. Releases from what became New York Tyrant ranged from a book of photographs of Iggy Pop to Scott McClanahan’s raw “The Sarah Book” and Marie Calloway’s “what purpose did i serve in your life,” a work so explicit that a printing company refused to produce copies of it.

“Tyrant stuff isn’t for everyone, but nothing should be for everyone,” DiTrapano once said.

In 2015, the publisher received broader attention with Lish’s “Preparation for the Next Life,” which won the PEN/Faulkner prize for fiction.

DiTrapano was also a writer who was published in The Paris Review and Playboy among other magazines and co-founded a highly regarded writing workshop that he ran out of his family home in Italy. He is survived by his husband, Giuseppe Avallone; his mother, Martha, and three siblings.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up