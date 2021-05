ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys: Independent autopsy shows Black man killed by deputies was shot 5 times, including in…

Listen now to WTOP News

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys: Independent autopsy shows Black man killed by deputies was shot 5 times, including in back of head.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.