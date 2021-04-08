AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

APRIL 2 – 8, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by the Associated Press from the Europe and Africa regions.
The gallery was curated by AP photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.