AP Top U.S. News at 11:25 p.m. EDT

Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million
As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair
With Idaho case, AP counts 109 statehouse #MeToo allegations
Prosecutors seek higher sentence for Chauvin in Floyd death
Prosecutor in Daunte Wright’s death not swayed by critics
US Embassy in Moscow limits services after Russia hiring ban
‘We did it!’: Minnesota exults at Census win at NY’s expense
Mars helicopter aces 4th flight, gets extra month of flying
SpaceX making 1st US crew splashdown in dark since Apollo 8
US officials: Anxiety drove vaccine reactions in 5 states
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.