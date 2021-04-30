CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Shot and a Beer | Metro to expand bus service | When Va. will lift restrictions | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:25 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million

As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair

With Idaho case, AP counts 109 statehouse #MeToo allegations

Prosecutors seek higher sentence for Chauvin in Floyd death

Prosecutor in Daunte Wright’s death not swayed by critics

US Embassy in Moscow limits services after Russia hiring ban

‘We did it!’: Minnesota exults at Census win at NY’s expense

Mars helicopter aces 4th flight, gets extra month of flying

SpaceX making 1st US crew splashdown in dark since Apollo 8

US officials: Anxiety drove vaccine reactions in 5 states

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

After Fort Hood review, Army is adding civilian leadership to criminal investigations

Congress wants more 'walk' and less 'talk' on diversity and inclusion efforts at VA

A threat-based methodology is FedRAMP’s next step toward simplicity with rigor

Is the General Schedule the best way to raise pay, morale for TSA workers?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up