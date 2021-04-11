AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

More Black Americans open to vaccines after outreach efforts

Chloé Zhao becomes 1st woman of color to win top DGA honor

Some GOP-led states target abortions done through medication

Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

Prosecutors defend newer charges against Ghislaine Maxwell

Lawmakers seek long-term limit on governors’ emergency power

For Chauvin’s trial attorney, it’s all about raising doubt

‘Clear the Capitol,’ Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows

