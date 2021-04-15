AP Top U.S. News at 10:15 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

US opens more distance in worldwide race against coronavirus Video: Chicago boy wasn’t holding gun when shot by officer Wright’s…

US opens more distance in worldwide race against coronavirus Video: Chicago boy wasn’t holding gun when shot by officer Wright’s family wants stiffer charge for Minnesota ex-cop Defense rests without Chauvin testimony at murder trial Shy podcaster helped police crack California cold case Barbers, artists help defy vaccine myths for people of color Regulators rebuke PG&E for neglect in reducing wildfire risk EXPLAINER: Can officers stop drivers for air fresheners? Florida ‘anti-riot’ bill goes to governor amid racial strife Alaska denied benefits to gay couples despite court rulings Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.