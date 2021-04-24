CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 9:43 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

1 verdict, then 6 police killings across America in 24 hours

Awaiting census count, California ponders slow growth future

Black neighborhoods in Kansas hard hit by property tax sales

Indiana prosecutor facing criticism after FedEx shooting

Biggest space station crowd in decade after SpaceX arrival

Sheriff to seek release of body cam video of fatal shooting

Recordings show chaos surrounding Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

Key moments in closing arguments of Chauvin trial

With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine

US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations despite rare clot risk

