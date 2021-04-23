AP Top U.S. News at 9:36 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations despite rare clot risk ‘I’m in!’: Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor EXPLAINER: Can…

US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations despite rare clot risk ‘I’m in!’: Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor EXPLAINER: Can Chauvin get his convictions tossed on appeal? Feds fund mental health crisis teams to stand in for police Navajo students describe pandemic struggles to Jill Biden In court, Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to new charges America’s gas-fueled vehicles imperil Biden’s climate goals 7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man Court record: Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in Floyd death Searching for footing in a life nearly extinguished by COVID Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.