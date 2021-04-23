CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 9:36 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 12:00 AM

US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations despite rare clot risk

‘I’m in!’: Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor

EXPLAINER: Can Chauvin get his convictions tossed on appeal?

Feds fund mental health crisis teams to stand in for police

Navajo students describe pandemic struggles to Jill Biden

In court, Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to new charges

America’s gas-fueled vehicles imperil Biden’s climate goals

7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man

Court record: Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in Floyd death

Searching for footing in a life nearly extinguished by COVID

